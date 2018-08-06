Britain's Problem-X Beats Tokido in Street Fighter V at Evo 2018, Wins $40,994

Britain's Problem-X Beats Tokido in Street Fighter V at Evo 2018, Wins $40,994August 6, 2018
Problem-X is the new Street Fighter V grand champion.
Benjamin Simon, better known by the Problem-X moniker, pulled off an upset victory over Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi to earn the Street Fighter V title at the 2018 Evolution Championship Series.
EVO @EVO
IT'S COMING HOME! @MrProblemX has defeated the reigning #SFVAE champion @tokidoki77 in #GrandFinals here at #EVO2018! Congrats, champ! #CPT2018 https://t.co/qObYWgmKM7
Tokido was the reigning champion and only returning player from the 2017 final eight at EVO. Arguably the best Street Fighter player in the world, Tokido seemed like a heavy favorite in a match against Problem-X, who a year prior did not make it out of the pool stage.
Not even Cammy, a pre-tournament favorite, had made it to the top eight in an increasingly competitive sport.
Problem-X walked away with a prize of $40,994—more than double any other competitor. Tokido won a second prize of $16,998, while third-place Fuudo earned $10,499.
Problem-X defeated Fuudo in the winner's final earlier in the tournament in a five-game thriller. Tokido, who had to work his way through the loser's bracket after falling early to Fuudo, avenged his loss with a 3-1 triumph to make it to the finals.
Tokido forced a deciding match after winning 3-2 in the first set but got blown out in the second, as Problem-X swept his way to a 3-0 triumph.
Problem-X is the first player in EVO history to win at SFV using Bison.
