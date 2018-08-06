Britain's Problem-X Beats Tokido in Street Fighter V at Evo 2018, Wins $40,994

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 05: Benjamin 'Problem-X' Simon plays in the Street Fighter V: Arcade finals during EVO 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Problem-X is the new Street Fighter V grand champion. 

Benjamin Simon, better known by the Problem-X moniker, pulled off an upset victory over Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi to earn the Street Fighter V title at the 2018 Evolution Championship Series.

Tokido was the reigning champion and only returning player from the 2017 final eight at EVO. Arguably the best Street Fighter player in the world, Tokido seemed like a heavy favorite in a match against Problem-X, who a year prior did not make it out of the pool stage.

Not even Cammy, a pre-tournament favorite, had made it to the top eight in an increasingly competitive sport.

Problem-X walked away with a prize of $40,994—more than double any other competitor. Tokido won a second prize of $16,998, while third-place Fuudo earned $10,499.

Problem-X defeated Fuudo in the winner's final earlier in the tournament in a five-game thriller. Tokido, who had to work his way through the loser's bracket after falling early to Fuudo, avenged his loss with a 3-1 triumph to make it to the finals.

Tokido forced a deciding match after winning 3-2 in the first set but got blown out in the second, as Problem-X swept his way to a 3-0 triumph.

Problem-X is the first player in EVO history to win at SFV using Bison.  

