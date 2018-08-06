Real Madrid Transfer News: Miralem Pjanic Reportedly Eyed as Luka Modric Heir

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly look to sign Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic this summer if Inter Milan succeed in their pursuit of Luka Modric, who is thought to be open to leaving the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Spencer Morgan) reported Pjanic is the man Los Blancos want to replace Modric in what could be another major move between Spanish and Italian superpowers.

Cristiano Ronaldo started that process when he joined the Bianconeri in a record-breaking £100 million move earlier this summer, with Inter seemingly looking to capitalise by chasing Modric, who turns 33 in September.

Pjanic moving to Madrid could have a major impact on several star midfielders across Italy and Spain, too, as writer Sacha Pisani referred to reports it could open Juve's path to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic:

Even at 32, Modric remains a valued member of Real's core and is one of those creative stars whose skill set is well-suited to any team.

Therefore it's no surprise to hear new manager Julen Lopetegui is eager to hang onto his services as he comes into the final two years of his contract, regardless of how badly Inter wish to tempt him from La Liga:

Pjanic, 28, may be considered one of the closest comparisons to Modric in terms of playing style and could be tempted into jumping ship for Los Merengues, the team that beat him and the Bianconeri to the UEFA Champions League crown in 2017.

One of the major sticking points, however, is that Juve are said to have set a £90 million asking price for Pjanic, meaning it would be difficult to raise funds considering they wouldn't receive close to that for Modric.

Retaining Modric may be considered a crucial part of maintaining Real's key corps of players after such a successful perios under Zinedine Zidane, with the club now entering a season of drastic change.

According to Morgan, the Nerazzurri are willing to pay Modric £10 million per season as they look to convince him to follow former team-mate Ronaldo to Serie A.

Pjanic has been linked with Juve's exit for much of the transfer window but recently gave a positive outlook on his future in Turin when speaking to ESPN, via blogger Arjun Pradeep:

Ronaldo's sale helped put some cash back into Real's coffers, but they aren't likely ready to spend all that on one player, although adequately replacing Modric should he leave is not a task that should be treated lightly.

Modric has two years left on his Real contract, and Los Blancos aren't liable to sell until they've brought in their replacement first, meaning Inter could be left out in the cold unless the Croatian causes a stir in Madrid.