Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Perez Reportedly Wanted by West Ham United

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is reportedly being targeted by West Ham United in the final days of the transfer window.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, the Spaniard does not feature in Arsenal manager Unai Emery's plans for the season but is eager to stay in the Premier League.

Having been priced out of a move for Porto's £36 million-valued Moussa Marega, the Irons have turned their attentions to Perez, who could be available for around £5 million.

Perez joined Arsenal in 2016 but was given just 948 minutes on the pitch in his first season at the club by former boss Arsene Wenger.

He averaged a goal or an assist every 79 minutes, having contributed a combined total of 12 in that short time, but Wenger loaned him out to former club Deportivo La Coruna last season.

The 29-year-old wasn't able to keep the struggling side in La Liga, but he finished the campaign with nine goals and eight assists to his name overall.

Perez specialises in creating opportunities for his team-mates in the final third:

The forward has returned to the Gunners this summer but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck to contend with, it's unlikely he would play a significant role if he remains at the Emirates Stadium.

West Ham could have use for him, though, particularly as Andy Carroll—who can rarely be relied upon to stay fit—has been ruled out for the first two months of the season.

Perez could make for a cheap, low-risk signing. A good season would make him a bargain acquisition, and should he fail to make much of an impression at the London Stadium, the Hammers will have wasted little on him.