Manchester United Transfer News: Ante Rebic Talks 'Concrete Offers' Amid Rumours

Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatia winger Ante Rebic has confirmed there have been "concrete offers" for his services this summer as Manchester United remain one of the teams most closely linked with a move.

The Red Devils have only a few days to wrap up their summer business before the transfer window closes on Thursday, and Rebic spoke to Goal's Hrvoje Tironi regarding the race for his signature:

"I am obviously glad to hear and read about how many big coaches and clubs are asking about me. Honestly, I think I deserved it!

"I had a great World Cup and an even better club season with Eintracht. Yes, I know there are concrete offers, I keep in regular contact with my agent.

"I'm glad I proved that everyone can count on me, but as I said there is enough time left until transfer window closes."

