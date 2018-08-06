Manchester United Transfer News: Ante Rebic Talks 'Concrete Offers' Amid Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

Frankfurt's Croatian forward Ante Rebic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatia winger Ante Rebic has confirmed there have been "concrete offers" for his services this summer as Manchester United remain one of the teams most closely linked with a move. 

The Red Devils have only a few days to wrap up their summer business before the transfer window closes on Thursday, and Rebic spoke to Goal's Hrvoje Tironi regarding the race for his signature:

"I am obviously glad to hear and read about how many big coaches and clubs are asking about me. Honestly, I think I deserved it!

"I had a great World Cup and an even better club season with Eintracht. Yes, I know there are concrete offers, I keep in regular contact with my agent.

"I'm glad I proved that everyone can count on me, but as I said there is enough time left until transfer window closes."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Reported Man Utd Target Rebic Has Had 'Concrete Offers' This Summer

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Reported Man Utd Target Rebic Has Had 'Concrete Offers' This Summer

    Getty/Goal
    via Goal

    Red Bulls Turn Out to Celebrate Wright-Phillips 💯

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Red Bulls Turn Out to Celebrate Wright-Phillips 💯

    via Goal

    Courtois Could Leave Chelsea, Admits Sarri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois Could Leave Chelsea, Admits Sarri

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Preparing for 'Difficult Season' If Transfers Don't Happen

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho Preparing for 'Difficult Season' If Transfers Don't Happen

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports