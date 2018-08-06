Willian 'Happy Playing for Chelsea' Amid Barcelona, Manchester United Rumours

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) vies with Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (R) during the English FA Community Shield football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 5, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Willian has said he is "happy playing for Chelsea" amid rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United this summer. 

Exit talk has followed the Brazilian throughout the summer, but he has hinted he'll remain at Stamford Bridge for the new season.

Per Football.London's Greg Johnson, after the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, Willian said:

"This is just the beginning. I've been only in three training sessions. We have a new season with a new philosophy, everything is new for everyone. But this team has everything to improve in all aspects.

"The people know we have a lot of competitions to play. If we work hard we can achieve a lot of things.

"I always told him [Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri] I'm really happy playing for Chelsea. I never talk about me leaving the club."

                              

