Willian 'Happy Playing for Chelsea' Amid Barcelona, Manchester United Rumours

Willian has said he is "happy playing for Chelsea" amid rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United this summer.

Exit talk has followed the Brazilian throughout the summer, but he has hinted he'll remain at Stamford Bridge for the new season.

Per Football.London's Greg Johnson, after the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, Willian said:

"This is just the beginning. I've been only in three training sessions. We have a new season with a new philosophy, everything is new for everyone. But this team has everything to improve in all aspects.

"The people know we have a lot of competitions to play. If we work hard we can achieve a lot of things.

"I always told him [Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri] I'm really happy playing for Chelsea. I never talk about me leaving the club."

