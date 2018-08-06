Vince McMahon and the 7 Greatest WWE Authority Figures of All Time

0 of 7

WWE has featured a wide array of colorful characters in non-wrestling roles for decades, but the most recognizable are the authority figures.

Not only are they necessary to give off the impression of someone booking matches on the fly, but they often provide another hurdle for babyface wrestlers to overcome.

We have seen plenty of general managers who weren't evil, such as Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Daniel Bryan and Paige, but the heel bosses are almost always going to be more entertaining.

Part of the reason for this is the way fans think about their own lives. Anyone who has had multiple jobs in their life has had a boss they didn't like, so everyone can relate to someone fighting against the established system.

This article will take a walk down memory lane and look at the seven best authority figures in WWE history. This will also include ECW and WCW since they are under the WWE umbrella now.