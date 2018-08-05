Marquette King Confronted Denver Radio Host, Had to Be Separated at Broncos Camp

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The relationship between Denver Broncos punter Marquette King and at least some in the local media is off to a rough start as the 2018 season approaches.

Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan revealed on Twitter the punter approached him and said "keep my name out your mouth." McKee said King continued to threaten him after he responded "or what?" and the punter was ultimately escorted away by the team's public relations staff.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the Big Lead provided a summary of the situation and noted King did an interview with Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye on the station, but the interview was cut off after 90 seconds when he said he didn't like talking about football.

McKee had some advice for King after the appearance, and the punter had a head-turning message of his own:

Bye provided visual evidence of the exchange at training camp Sunday:

Some of the punter's teammates came to his defense on social media after the exchange:

King signed a three-year deal with the Broncos this offseason after not missing a single game the last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders. While he was a consistent weapon for the Raiders special teams, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reported "there have been whispers that new coach Jon Gruden may not have meshed with King's outspoken personality" when the Raiders released him.

Still, King posted a net punting mark of 42.7 yards per punt last season, which Legwold noted was third in the league, and has never tallied less than 44.5 yards per kick in his career.

The Broncos will ultimately be more concerned with how far he punts during the season and whether he can pin opponents inside their own 20-yard line on a regular basis, but this is not the best look for King near the start of his first training camp with a new team.