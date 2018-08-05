Chelsea Transfer News: Maurizio Sarri Discusses Thibaut Courtois Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri discussed Thibaut Courtois' future at the club after Sunday's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

The Italian responded to comments made by the goalkeeper's agent, Christophe Henrotay, who has said Courtois has informed the club he wants to move to Real Madrid, per Matt Law at The Telegraph.

"I have no reaction on the agent. I'm not interested in the agent. I want to hear Courtois," he said. "If Courtois tomorrow says the same, I have to speak with my club, of course, because I only want players with a very high level of motivation—but I have nothing to respond to the agent."

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered his interpretation of Sarri's comments:

The goalkeeper is yet to return to Chelsea after his 2018 FIFA World Cup exploits in Russia with Belgium, who finished third.

He has said he's relaxed about the current situation, as shown by journalist Kristof Terreur:

Courtois is widely recognised as one of Europe's best goalkeepers, and his departure would weaken Chelsea defensively.

However, his contract expires next summer, which means the Blues risk losing him for free next year if he does not sign a new deal.

The Belgian is not expected to renew with Chelsea, per Terreur:

The 26-year-old is keen to leave for the Santiago Bernabeu, but Chelsea will need a replacement if they are to sanction his sale.

Football writer Sid Lowe suggested a solution:

Chelsea were interested in a move for Brazil international Alisson, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard. However, the goalkeeper opted to move to Liverpool instead.

England goalkeepers Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford have also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, per Alex Richards at the Mirror.

Chelsea are in delicate situation as time is running out, as the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday. The Blues have little time to bring in a replacement and face some tough decisions if Courtois tells Sarri he wants out.