Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Sam Dekker Deal with Clippers Being Finalized

The Cleveland Cavaliers are close to acquiring power forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Dekker averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season with the Clippers.

Dekker's wife Olivia, who's a college football reporter for ESPN, reacted to the report:

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. tweeted at his new teammate:

According to Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is looking to create a roster spot by dealing Dekker. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie posited the 24-year-old may not even have been a lock to remain on the Clippers' roster when the regular season tipped off.

The fact Dekker is now on his third team in four seasons speaks to how poorly things have gone since the Houston Rockets selected him 18th overall in the 2015 draft. Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz sees Cleveland as a place where he might be able to turn things around:

Dekker appeared in just three games as a rookie before suffering a back injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. In his second season, he struggled to carve out a role for a Rockets team that was contending for an NBA title.

Houston traded Dekker to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, but the change of scenery did little to help matters. He averaged six minutes fewer per game with Los Angeles (12.1) than he did the year before in Houston (18.4).

Dekker can be a restricted free agent next summer, so his move to Cleveland couldn't have come at a better time. The Cavs are navigating through a post-LeBron James period, and they have few options at forward behind the 37-year-old Kyle Korver.