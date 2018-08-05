Sean McDermott Criticizes Timing of Kelvin Benjamin's Comments on Cam Newton

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin took a few shots at his former quarterback on the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton, during an interview with Tim Graham of The Athletic Friday night. On Sunday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed Benjamin's comments:

In his interview with Graham, Benjamin didn't mince words when discussing how his career progressed during his time in Carolina:

"Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or [Ben Roethlisberger]—anybody!—quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

Newton appears to have replied to those comments on his Instagram story Saturday (h/t sports anchor Matt Harris):

Benjamin also called into question his role with the Panthers, telling Graham he enjoys working in the slot in Buffalo, while with the Panthers "all they wanted me to do was line up at the X and take guys away from the play."

Finally, he said he "felt like I was on a team where they didn't believe in me no more" in Carolina.

Benjamin had an excellent rookie season in 2014 when he accumulated 1,008 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. But a torn ACL cost him the entirety of the 2015 season, and Benjamin has never compiled 1,000 yards or more than seven touchdowns in a season since.

Last October, the Panthers traded him to the Bills for a 2018 third- and seventh-round selection, hoping he could provide the team with the dangerous weapon it lacked on the outside. In his first six games with the team he offered mediocre results, catching 16 passes for 217 yards and a score.

This season, the Bills will be hoping Benjamin, Zay Jones and Jeremy Kerley can provide the team with weapons on the outside, though on paper it doesn't appear to be a strong group. And it remains unclear who will be throwing them passes to begin the season.

Rookie Josh Allen is a project, leaving AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman to battle for the starting position, at least to start the season. Unlike Newton, neither of those players has ever appeared in a Pro Bowl, won an MVP award or been named a first-team All-Pro.

In other words, many of the frustrations Benjamin harbored toward Newton may end up traveling with him to Buffalo.