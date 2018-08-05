Real Madrid Transfer News: Julen Lopetegui Downplays Luka Modric Exit Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Luka Modric won't be leaving Real Madrid this summer if manager Julen Lopetegui has anything to do with it. The man who replaced Zinedine Zidane in the dugout wants Modric to stay despite rumours linking the playmaker with Serie A side Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri may be interested, but Lopetegui has outlined how important Modric is to his plans, per David Wright of the Daily Star Sunday: "Modric's an extraordinary player, we await him with open arms. I talked to him after his excellent World Cup and we'll see if he can play on August 15 (against Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup)."

Lopetegui also indicated he expects Modric to remain happy in the Spanish capital:

"I told him he was a player I'm passionate about, I love him and he knows it. He'll be happy with the proposal he receives here. He'll be happy to play football, like he already was, at Real Madrid. Luka is a Madrid player and will continue to be, I have no doubt. We've enjoyed having him and we'll continue to do so."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Talk of a "proposal" Modric may receive comes with Wright referencing reports from Spain detailing how the player has "demanded a meeting with Real over his future when he returns from his extended World Cup break."

Modric's future has become a hot topic in recent days, as links between Inter and the 32-year-old have intensified. Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti said he will continue "dreaming" about signing Modric, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

Spalletti's words come after Il Gironale (h/t AS) reported Inter had made an offer to loan Modric for this season, with an option to buy the Croatia international next summer for a fee of €25 million.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Inter's interest appears strong, but Los Blancos have been holding firm on their resistance to sell one of the most important players in the squad. Club president Florentino Perez recently said it would take a team meeting a release clause worth €750 million for Real to sell the player, per Carlos Forjanes of AS.

It's understandable Perez and Lopetegui would be so keen for Modric to stay since he's steadily developed into such an influential figure, despite initially struggling following his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012:

His assured passing at the heart of midfield has kept Real ticking over in the biggest matches. Modric has added balance to a trio also containing Casemiro and Toni Kroos. This group has proved essential in helping Los Merengues win the UEFA Champions League in each of the last three seasons.

As a rare player who has gotten better with age, Modric has become indispensable at both club and international level, inspiring Croatia to reach the final of this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia:

Modric is the type of pass-master Lopetegui will value since the latter encouraged stylish possession with Spain before taking over from Zidane.

While the squad he has inherited contains gifted creators such as Kroos, Isco and Marco Asensio, Lopetegui doesn't have another player who can dictate the pace and flow of a game as well as Modric.