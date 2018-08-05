Barcelona Transfer News: Yerry Mina Exit Talks Reportedly Collapse

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly backed out of negotiations for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, and with Everton also no longer interested in his services, the Colombian's immediate future is now in flux.

According to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert, Mina was allowed to seek a move away from the club this summer, but a transfer now seems unlikely. Most of the links have been to the Premier League and its transfer window will shut early this year, on August 9.

Mina's future has been a hot topic for weeks, as the Spanish press were convinced the Colombian was on the verge of joining a Premier League club for a major fee. The British press joined in the fun, and earlier this week, Sky reported he was United's top target:

There were many who frowned at those reports, as Mina only made the switch to Barcelona in January and didn't make much of a contribution for the Catalans. Football writer Sam Piler doubted whether he was of the required level for the Red Devils:

Much of the speculation was driven by his great showing during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he was an integral part of the Colombian team. It was a reminder of the 23-year-old's impressive potential and should have made the Blaugrana reconsider their desire to sell him on already.

While he's a raw player who thrives mostly on his tools, those physical tools are impressive. Mina has all of the athleticism one could ask for in a centre-back, and he's a threat in the air as well. His vision and positioning need work but that was known when the Spaniards splashed the cash on him earlier this year.

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

This latest development could be a blessing in disguise, as Barcelona may now be forced to look at other homes for the defender. Rather than making a permanent switch to United or Everton, a loan deal could become an option.

RMC (h/t Sport) previously reported Lyon rejected a loan move for Marlon because they wanted Mina instead―perhaps the French side will revive their interest in Mina after the Premier League transfer deadline.

A loan move could help Mina with his development before returning to the Camp Nou as a more complete player, ready to contribute for the La Liga giants.