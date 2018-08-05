Chane Behanan Arrested; Accused of Possessing Drugs and Stolen Rifle

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Former Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan was arrested in Kentucky on Saturday.

Per the arrest citation from Louisville Metro Police (via Thomas Novelly of the Louisville Courier Journal), Behanan faces charges of marijuana possession and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

He was accused of being in the backseat of a vehicle that had "marijuana residue" and was sitting next to an "AK-47-style rifle" that was stolen from Indiana.

The citation also noted the other passengers in the vehicle received charges similar to what Behanan is facing. Police stopped the vehicle around 9:30 p.m. local time as it was traveling down Seventh Street Road.

Behanan, 25, played two full seasons at Louisville from 2011-13. He scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Cardinals' 82-76 win over Michigan in the 2013 national championship game.

After appearing in 12 games for Louisville during the 2013-14 season, Behanan was dismissed from the school for a violation of university rules. He appeared in nine games with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League last season.