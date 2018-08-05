Barcelona Transfer News: Ernesto Valverde Adresses Jasper Cillessen Exit Rumours

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has made it clear he wants Japer Cillessen to stay at the Camp Nou, amid persistent rumours linking him with an exit.

As reported by AS, the coach wants to continue with the two options he currently has, Cillessen and regular starter Marc-Andre ter Stegen:

"My idea is to have two good goalkeepers, the two we have now, Marc and Jasper. It's true that [Cillessen has] not played as much as Marc, but that's what being a goalkeeper can be like. He knows what I think. I don't think he will be hard work if he stays—we are very happy with his professionalism and his attitude. We hope he stays with us and is happy here."

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Barcelona throughout summer, although the speculation has mostly gone quiet of late. As reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), Liverpool were once seen as a likely destination, but they have since addressed their needs by signing Alisson Becker.

Thearon Henderson/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Most of the teams who desperately needed a top-class stopper have signed one by now, with the major clubs around Europe all set to start their campaigns in the coming weeks. The only exception could be Chelsea, as rumours of a possible sale of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid continue to gather steam, per AS' Sergio Santos Chozas.

Cillessen has mostly been a backup during his time at the Camp Nou, stuck behind German star Ter Stegen, who has emerged as one of the world's best in the last two seasons. The former Ajax man is Barcelona's main starter in cup matches, but has barely seen playing time in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.

Now 29 years old, Cillessen is understandably eager to play more, and he has admitted he's unsure about his future, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

But unless Chelsea move on from Courtois and identify the Netherlands' No. 1 as a value signing, opportunities would be limited for Cillessen, who may have to wait until next summer to see how the goalkeeper market unfolds.