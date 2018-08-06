Chelsea vs. Lyon: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea's final preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season will take place on Tuesday, when the Blues welcome Ligue 1 side Lyon to Stamford Bridge for their final International Champions Cup tie.

It's another opportunity for Chelsea players to get used to the demands of head coach Maurizio Sarri. The Italian wants a game based on heavy pressing combined with neat and tidy passing between the lines.

Fortunately, there are ample playmakers at Sarri's disposal, including Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley. Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi may also be given another chance to impress after the 17-year-old caught the eye several times in pre-season.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Lyon also know how to keep the ball and boast ample quality in attacking areas. Wide forwards Memphis Depay and Nabil Fekir can cause any defence problems, while Lucas Tousart and Jordan Ferri are able to boss midfield.

Odds

Chelsea: 3-1

Lyon: 15-4

Draw: 11-2

All odds, per Oddschecker. Odds accurate at the time of writing.

Date: Tuesday, August 7

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports HD, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, ChelseaFC.com (online updates), WatchESPN

Most of Sarri's focus will be on getting returning stars ready for the new campaign following this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud will return from winners France, while Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois need minutes after helping Belgium finish third.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press/Associated Press

The former Napoli boss needs to get these key players up to speed as quickly as possible. Having them available will likely give a clearer idea of his preferred starting XI.

Hudson-Odoi and Pedro started out wide for Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. However, Hazard and Brazil international Willian could come into the fold with Saturday's Premier League opener at Huddersfield Town in mind.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio will want to give playing time to Fekir and Depay, as Les Gones prepare for Sunday's Ligue 1 opener against Amiens.

Genesio will be delighted to still have Fekir in the fold, after the France international spent much of the summer heavily linked with a £53 million move to Liverpool.

The gifted 25-year-old is as combative as he is creative between the midfield and forward lines:

Both sides take care of the ball and have dynamic talent in wide areas, so it's a good bet to expect goals. Chelsea should make the most of home advantage and being sharper after their recent more competitive foray at Wembley.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Lyon