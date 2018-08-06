Real Madrid vs. Roma: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid and AS Roma conclude their International Champions Cup campaigns with a friendly at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The European champions have had mixed results on their U.S. tour. They opened with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United but beat Juventus 3-1 in their second fixture.

The game also represents Roma's final pre-season fixture before they open their Serie A campaign at Torino on August 19.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in their first game, but they responded in style with a 4-2 win over a young Barcelona team.

Date: Tuesday, August 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Real Madrid continue to adjust to life after Cristiano Ronaldo, with the attacking focus now falling on Gareth Bale's shoulders.

The Wales international was in good form against Juventus, as he scored a brilliant half-volley to offer a reminder of his talents.

Marco Asensio featured as a false nine and scored twice, while 18-year-old Vinicius Junior also showed plenty of promise with his pace and direct running.

A feature of the team's play in their two pre-season fixtures has been the adoption of a high press, a tactic favoured by manager Julen Lopetegui during his time with Spain.

Journalist Alex Kirkland explained what Lopetegui wants from his team:

Real Madrid can also look to Karim Benzema and Isco for goals. While they may no longer have Ronaldo, they still have more than enough attacking talent to cause the Serie A side problems.

Roma come into the game after scoring three late goals to down La Liga champions Barcelona last time out.

The club have had a busy summer and waved goodbye to some important players. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan left for Inter Milan, while goalkeeper Alisson joined Liverpool.

Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen has come in to replace the Brazilian and has said it's a big step in his career:

Sporting director and renowed transfer guru Monchi has been busy bringing in players such as Bryan Cristante, Javier Pastore and Ante Coric.

Teenager Justin Kluivert has also arrived from Ajax. The 19-year-old has already made an impact on the tour after setting up Stephan El Shaarawy for Roma's first goal against Barcelona.

Roma will be aiming to build on a superb season last year, which saw them finish third in Serie A and make it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The team will have been boosted by their win over Barcelona and will fancy their chances of repeating that result against the Blaugrana's fiercest rivals.