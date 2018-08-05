Sergio Aguero Double Leads Manchester City Past Chelsea in 2018 Community Shield

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City won their first trophy of the season on Sunday, beating Chelsea 2-0 in the Community Shield. Sergio Aguero scored twice.

The defending Premier League champions started the contest as favourites after a summer that has seen little change in personnel, and they got the job done at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea held their own in the midfield battle but didn't create nearly enough chances, and in the key moments, Aguero struck. His first goal came after just 13 minutes, and he doubled his tally just before the hour mark.

He crossed the 200-goal mark for City with his first:

Here are the key takeaways from Sunday's clash.

Aguero, Not Jesus, Is City's Best Option in Attack

Gabriel Jesus has been the most talked-about striker in the City squad throughout summer, and for good reason. The Brazilian is a spectacular talent and someone who will play a major role for the club this season.

But for all of the 21-year-old's talent, he should still start the year behind Aguero in the pecking order. The Argentinian was on point once again on Sunday, scoring the opener for his 200th goal in the Sky Blue shirt.

He's been scoring for fun for a long time:

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser in the second half, and it was Aguero's second goal that put the match on ice.

The former Atletico Madrid man has done nothing but score for the club, usually in the big moments on the biggest stage. Consistency matters, and there are few finishers as consistent as Aguero. He's still the club's best option and should be the key starter for the foreseeable future.

Hudson-Odoi, Foden Deserve Significant Roles This Season

Both managers put their faith in some youngsters on Sunday, and both Chelsea's CallumHudson-Odoi and City's Phil Foden made a positive impact.

The latter was the provider for Aguero's first goal, creating space with an excellent run, while Hudson-Odoi did a wonderful job in the role Eden Hazard is likely to play for the Blues once he's ready to start.

Fans loved what they saw:

Manager Maurizio Sarri isn't known for integrating youngsters into this preferred XI, but he should make an exception in this case. Hudson-Odoi is one of the best prospects to come out of Chelsea's academy, and too many of those who have come before have either left or have seen their development stall because of a lack of opportunities.

Pep Guardiola gave Foden chances last year and should give the teenager an even bigger role this season. Kevin De Bruyne will go back into the starting XI when he's ready, but there should be more than enough minutes for Foden as well.

Sarri's Influence Evident Already, but Italian Will Need More Time

Napoli were one of the most fun teams to watch in European football last season, courtesy of Sarri's intricate style of play.

The Italian tactician made the switch to Chelsea this summer―though relatively late, compared to other coaches―and his impact was already clear to see on Sunday. The Blues dominated possession at times, and City looked uncomfortable because of some of the movement and swift flank switches "Sarriball" is known for.

But in front of goal, Chelsea offered little, with too many poor decision in possession. That shouldn't come as a major surprise, as some of the team's best players didn't feature and the rest of the squad have only been working under Sarri for weeks.

His teams don't always have the best starts, and it takes time to adapt to his training methods and style of play. Chelsea are not known for their patience with managers, but in this case, they should make an exception.

What's Next?

Chelsea will play one more International Champions Cup friendly against Lyon before their Premier League opener against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. The Citizens' next outing will be the start of their title defence against Arsenal on Sunday.