TMZ: Odell Beckham Jr. Spends $5K on Diamond Crosses Implanted onto His Teeth

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There's bling, and then there's next-level bling. And New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is about that next-level bling.

According to TMZ Sports, Beckham had a dental procedure to have around $5,000 worth of "diamonds implanted into his teeth."

"I got my ceramus to make a porcelain veneer that looked just like his tooth," New York dentist Dr. Lee Gause told TMZ, describing the procedure to implant the diamonds onto his teeth. "And then, on that porcelain veneer, I got a diamond cross made from Odell's jeweler that he actually made on a 3D rendering that I printed and sent to his shop."

If Beckham wants the bling removed from his teeth, he'll have to pay his dentist another visit. Because, you guessed it, diamonds are forever.