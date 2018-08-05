Manchester United to Reportedly Lose Anthony Martial as Part of Willian Transfer

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a last-minute bid to sign Willian from Chelsea this summer and are said to be ready to include Anthony Martial as part of any deal.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, the United boss Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Willian, having worked together previously at Chelsea. It's suggested in the report that all is not well between the player and the Blues at Stamford Bridge either.

"The South American has already irritated new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri by arriving back late from his summer break, citing an expired passport as the reason," said Bates. "And Willian has added to growing disquiet by publicly stating that an agent claiming to have a mandate to negotiate his transfer, doesn’t have authority to act for him."

In the report, it's also noted that Mourinho is losing patience with Martial and is ready to include him in any transfer that'd see Willian move to Old Trafford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It's said that while the United board still have faith in the young Frenchman to come good, the manager doesn't have the same belief in him. James Robson of the Manchester Evening News said recently that a departure for Martial will also make room for Mourinho to add a different dimension to his attack:

Willian has provided that in the past when working under the Portuguese and in many respects is the perfect wide player for a Mourinho system.

The Brazilian is capable of animating a game in the final third with a blistering burst into space or a sharp piece of skill, but he's not one to shirk his defensive responsibilities either. Willian is happy to track back and cover a full-back or dip inside to tighten midfield.

Still, Willian turns 30 before the start of the Premier League season; Alex Shaw of ESPN FC reckons Mourinho's interest in the player tells us plenty about the longevity of his plans:

Martial, by contrast, is a 22-year-old rough diamond. While there is evidently tension between the player and Mourinho, with the right kind of guidance the former Monaco man can go to the top of the game.

However, with Alexis Sanchez arriving in January and Marcus Rashford also in the picture, the position on the left flank is going to be competitive at Old Trafford this season. Still, journalist Carl Anka doesn't want to see Martial go:

In the short-term Willian would arguably have a better impact at United, as he would provide natural balance on the right flank and plug in quickly to Mourinho's system. However, losing Martial to a domestic rival to get him in would leave plenty who frequent Old Trafford miffed.

Martial lit up the Premier League in his debut campaign and was expected to go on to become a superstar in the top flight. Letting a player with such ability move on may be something the club comes to regret.