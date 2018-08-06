Smart Ways to Boost Interest in Top WWE SummerSlam 2018 Feuds

5 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

If you count the two Royal Rumbles they were both in, the main event of SummerSlam will be the eighth match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Only once has Reigns beaten The Beast Incarnate, but even that was a technicality, as he actually pinned Dean Ambrose at Fastlane 2016 and not Lesnar.

In every other instance, Reigns has come up short. He was specifically singled out to take the pin in the Fatal 4-Way at last year's SummerSlam, was pinned at WrestleMania 34, failed to escape the cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble and took the pin from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31.

It is definitive, at this point, that Lesnar is the better of the two, having never once been made to look bad.

Still, WWE continues to repeat this match, which has become frustrating, tiresome and boring to sit through.

We know it will be nothing but a series of German suplexes, Superman punches, spears and not much else. Worse still, we know by now the ending doesn't matter, as WWE will likely just revisit this again in the future.

If there were genuine interest to see this over and over, it would be one thing, but that just hasn't been the case in quite a long time—perhaps not since their first encounter.

For all the people who lament having to see this again, the worst-case scenario will be to go through it at SummerSlam only to see some kind of indication that the feud still isn't over, and Reigns and Lesnar will fight again somewhere down the line.

To get ahead of the criticism that WWE is stuck on an endless loop fans aren't enjoying, there needs to be an announcement to quell those fears.

It has to be stated this will be the last time these two will face each other, no matter what the outcome.

While that doesn't stop WWE from making any mistakes regarding the finish of the match, it at least assures fans the outcome will matter and it won't just feel like another stall with the promise that next time will be different.

As it stands, this is a match we've seen too many times to be excited about. And the last thing many fans want to feel is that after sitting through it again, we'll have to sit through it a 10th or 11th time.

For an extra bonus, a stipulation can be announced that both of their careers are on the line—not just Reigns, as that will just make fans think it's a guarantee he wins.

If there is a sense of finality, the crowd will be more inclined to embrace this and hope the finale will be better than everything else that came before it, instead of just a carbon copy of WrestleMania 34.

Even then, WWE has more of a chance of driving interest away from this feud than toward it, and this may end up being one of the biggest main-event flops of all time no matter what is done to salvage the program.

