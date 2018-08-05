Brock Lesnar's Final Task in WWE: Getting Fans to Cheer for Roman Reigns

WWE.com

WWE has finally found the recipe for the biggest hurdle it faces: getting fans to cheer for Roman Reigns.

Naturally, Brock Lesnar is the main ingredient. Moving the needle to sheer hatred for Lesnar wasn't easy to do, but it's the only way fans were going to embrace Reigns finally securing the Universal Championship and ending a longer-than-necessary chase after a few solid missed opportunities to do so in the first place.

This needle moved to the red on the latest edition of Raw, where Lesnar finally showed up, cut a few superb heel backstage segments and confirmed the writing on the wall by attacking a defenseless Paul Heyman:

Heyman is the straw that breaks the back of fans pushing back against Reigns.

Nothing else was going to work. Lesnar not respecting the title he holds doesn't. Fans were shrugging their shoulders over the fact Lesnar only shows up to big events—makes sense, why boo the guy doing it when other part-timers only work two shows a year? Dropping Kurt Angle—the guy who walks out to "You Suck" chants every night—with an F5 was cheered more than booed.

Then he put his hands on Heyman. For those who missed the broadcast itself, the crowd actually started chanting for Reings, an incredibly rare feat given the chorus of boos he's usually greeted with. So much so, in fact, he has to hit social media with passive-aggressive poems about crowd reactions:

Jokes aside, the experiment worked. There is something so downright despicable about attacking a man like Heyman (who isn't exactly a good guy himself) that pity kicks in and you can't help but root for the good guy to come out and save him.

Translation: expect more as soon as possible. Whether Lesnar sticks around or not after his current deal is up, this newfound hatred for him and cheering for Reigns accomplishes two major goals for WWE.

One is milking the cash cow for all it's worth. Lesnar is dabbling in the UFC Octagon again, bringing more exposure than ever to WWE programming. Combine it with his rare Raw showing and actions there, and Raw itself topped cable TV ratings for the first time in nearly a year and the attack on Heyman currently has 9.2 million views on YouTube. For context, WWE's top viewed ever has 89 million views, is from six years ago and—get this—also features Lesnar. We're talking about more than nine million views in a handful of days.

Two, Reigns gets to play the hero by slaying The Beast. That or he gets cheered while going down as the lovable loser, should WWE have plans to back up the Brinks truck and keep Lesnar around while he moonlights as a champion of two companies.

Either way, it goes down as mission accomplished. WWE has tried for years to get Reigns over but hasn't come close to selling a story similar to something as organically over as Daniel Bryan's run a few years back. While Reigns is more popular than the internet will lead you to believe, a vocal segment of the fanbase has felt like he's been shoved down their throats, creating hostility instead of the desired reactions.

This is a big no-no, Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag style. WWE can get away with cramming an A.J. Styles down your throat because he's done it all since arriving. He's played the heel, face and even dropped matches to the chinless wonder James Ellsworth, winning over all segments of fans in the process. Ditto for someone like Alexa Bliss, a brilliant talker and character who has done it all.

Which isn't meant to discredit Reigns, one of WWE's best workers. But when you carry over a guy from a group like The Shield, don't let him change attire or theme music and cause frustration because fans see what a good heel he'd be—then refuse to pull the trigger on his winning the title and just getting it over with—it creates a backlash.

Said backlash is only conquered by breaking the emergency glass. In this case, it's Lesnar going from a swashbuckling mercenary who doesn't have to play by the rules to a sheer evil monster infatuated with his own position of power.

Caught in the middle of this necessary crossfire, of course, is Heyman. Knowing him, he'll find a way to wiggle himself out of this and seek out another meal ticket, creating some interesting possibilities for the future if he wants to stick around in the business.

Either way, WWE gets what it wants here, should it finally pull the trigger on a new champ. Reigns, for a brief moment in time, will have—wait for it—universal praise from fans in taking down Lesnar. It doesn't matter if Lesnar re-ups with WWE after or not, nor does it matter if he reunites with Heyman or takes a gamble and rides solo—he's now seemingly a pawn in the Reigns game.

With SummerSlam on August 19 quickly approaching, one can't help but feel WWE is approaching a critical crossroads. But the pieces are in place to pull off a long-awaited move, in large part because Lesnar is so terrifyingly good at what he does.