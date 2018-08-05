Rebooking Every WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match to Create a Better PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year behind WrestleMania, but the card for this year's show isn't exactly turning heads.

Having Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey on the same show is sure to drum up some mainstream media interest. It's the fans who follow the product closely who might be disappointed.

Here is a look at everything management has booked for the show up to this point, according to WWE.com:

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (MITB Contract)

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

The challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships have yet to be decided, but The New Day and The Bar will battle for a shot at The Bludgeon Brothers' titles on Tuesday. This match will be skipped since we can't improve something we don't know about yet.

Let's take a look at which bouts can be improved, how to make them better and which ones are perfect just the way they are.