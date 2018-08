Rebooking Every WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match to Create a Better PPV

1 of 8

The cruiserweight division has been forgotten on Raw and left off of most of the PPVs in 2018, but that will change at SummerSlam when Alexander defends the Cruiserweight Championship against Gulak.

The Savior of 205 Live is a worthy challenger with a great technical wrestling background, but if WWE wanted the most bang for its buck, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali would have been added to the match.

These four men have been nothing short of amazing in recent months. Alexander, Gulak and Ali have been with the division since it launched, but Murphy is the breakout star on 205 Live in 2018.

The Australian continues to add new moves to her repertoire while proving he can work any kind of style against a multitude of opponents.

All four of these Superstars have been in the ring with each other on several occasions in various singles and tag team combinations, so a Fatal 4-Way with all of them would be guaranteed to be one of the PPV's biggest highlights.