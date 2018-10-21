Sony Michel Carted Off After Suffering Scary-Looking Knee Injury vs. Bears

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is nursing yet another injury.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the 23-year-old was carted off with a leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Reiss noted the running back was questionable to return.

There were some medical concerns with Michel leading up to the draft after The Ringer's Michael Lombardi reported the former Georgia standout had been diagnosed with a bone-on-bone condition in his knee.

Michel later had fluid drained from his knee in early August, but he didn't miss any of the Patriots' first five regular-season games.

Now six games into his rookie season, the first-round pick has logged 422 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards and four touchdowns as part of New England's deep backfield rotation.



If Michel is forced to spend another extended stint on the shelf, Rex Burkhead and James White should serve as an effective one-two punch.

