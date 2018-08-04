Report: Raheem Sterling Wants Manchester City to Meet Contract Demands

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling won't extend his contract with Manchester City unless the Premier League champions pay him £300,000 per week. The wage would put the England international on par with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero as the Citizens' biggest earners, according to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror.

Sterling isn't ready yet to commit himself to City, but manager Pep Guardiola still considers the 23-year-old an integral member of his squad, even after the arrival of Riyad Mahrez this summer.

