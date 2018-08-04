Chelsea Transfer News: Aurelio De Laurentiis Discusses Kalidou Koulibaly Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Napoli's flamboyant owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has told reporters reported Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a new contract with the Partenopei and the Italians have turned down multiple offers of €90 million for his services.

Per Calciomercato, he made the comments on Saturday, the same day Liverpool beat Napoli 5-0 in a friendly: "Koulibaly is the strongest defender in the world. He has renewed his contract with us for the next five years. I received €90m offers from three teams; however, I immediately sent them back to the sender."

De Laurentiis is known as one of the most vocal presidents in all of Europe and has spent much of the summer in the spotlight, openly feuding with former manager Maurizio Sarrito the point where the new Chelsea boss no longer wants to talk to him.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

He has also gone to war with the city of Naples over the state of the San Paolo stadium, per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia) and claimed Juventus' transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo was a propaganda move, per La Verita (h/t Football Italia).

Napoli have yet to officially announce any extension for Koulibaly or the signing of Kevin Malcuit, which De Laurentiis also said was done.

Koulibaly is one of Napoli's most valuable players, as their star defender and one of the best centre-backs in Serie A. The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a Premier League move for some time now, and Sarri's switch to Chelsea gave the speculation new life.

The Italian tactician prefers to work with players who understand his system, so it wouldn't have come as a surprise if he tried to bring along some of his favourites. United have a need for another centre-back and have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City's Harry Maguire:

Koulibaly could be an intriguing alternative as an experienced option with plenty of time at the top left, but landing him would not be easy. De Laurentiis is known for his unwillingness to negotiate, and he would undoubtedly demand an enormous fee for his services.

If the Senegalese has indeed signed a new contract, the situation would become even more complicated, making a move this summer all but impossible.