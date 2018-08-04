Real Madrid Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Plan Luka Modric Loan Offer

Paul White/Associated Press

Inter Milan are reportedly planning to make Real Madrid an offer to take Luka Modric on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The Serie A side want to bring the Croatian to the San Siro and will offer an initial deal worth €15 million (£13 million).

The deal would also include an option to sign the 32-year-old permanently for €25 million (£22 million) next summer, according to Il Giornale (h/t AS).

It's not a deal that is likely to tempt Real Madrid. Modric has become of the Europe's best players during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. He also helped Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and won the FIFA Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed just how highly he values Modric, as shown by sports journalist Robbie Dunne:

However, Modric is interested in a move to Inter Milan and will meet with Perez to discuss leaving the club for Serie A, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t AS).

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti offered his opinion on a potential move for Modric, per sports journalist Siavoush Fallahi:

Real Madrid have already lost one key player this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Juventus. They would be loath to lose another even though Modric will turn 33 in September.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC highlighted how damaging Modric's exit would be for Real:

Modric is said to have a pact with Real Madrid that allows him to leave if he asks. It would also mean the club would waive his €750 million buyout clause, per Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t AS).

Yet it seems highly unlikely that Real Madrid would allow one of their best players to leave, particularly having already lost Ronaldo. Modric may have to agitate for a move if he is serious about departing, but even that may not be enough.

If Inter are serious about trying to land Modric, they would need to seriously tempt Real Madrid into negotiations. Even then, Modric signing for Inter Milan this summer would be seen as a shock.