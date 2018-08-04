Arsenal Transfer News: Roma Eye Granit Xhaka Amid Steven Nzonzi Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

AS Roma are reportedly interested in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as an alternative to Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi.

According to Il Tempo (h/t Calciomercato.com), it's unclear whether Arsenal are open to a sale.

Per Calciomercato.com, Nzonzi has been linked with Barcelona, although the Catalans have just signed midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

Nzonzi has been linked with the Gunners too, per Sky Sports, but Sevilla president Jose Castro has maintained the Frenchman is not for sale. Per Metro, he said: "We want Steven Nzonzi to come back here, he is our player. There is nothing else to it and there is no offer."

Roma's sporting director Monchi is known for his many clever transfer dealings, striking a fine balance between signing young talent and experienced players whose value has dropped.

Xhaka wouldn't fit the bill, as the Swiss star enjoyed a solid 2017-18 campaign with Arsenal and his best for the Gunners yet. The former Borussia Monchengladbach man looked like something of a flop in his first year at the Emirates Stadium, but he has improved since and is expected to be a big part of manager Unai Emery's plans.

His status at the club has also improved to the point where he was handed the captain's armband for Saturday's friendly against Lazio:

Roma sold Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan earlier this summer but added several midfield options to replace him, including Bryan Cristante and Ante Coric. Both are talented youngsters, and they're likely to get ample playing time alongside the team's other prospects, including Patrik Schick, Justin Kluivert and Cengiz Under.

It would make little sense to spend a big fee on Xhaka and throw him into the mix, especially considering Arsenal are unlikely to sell without a massive offer.