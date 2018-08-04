Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Makes Early Return Amid Arsenal Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has made an early return to preseason training amid rumours linking the France international with a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Dembele is anxious to earn a place in Barca's starting XI after the recent arrival of Malcom from Bordeaux, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro). To that end, he has ended a post-World Cup holiday prematurely to join his Barca team-mates.

