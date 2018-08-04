Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Makes Early Return Amid Arsenal Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele chases the ball during a Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Dembele, the club's most expensive signing ever, is expected to make his much-anticipated return from a long injury layoff in a Copa del Rey match at Celta Vigo on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has made an early return to preseason training amid rumours linking the France international with a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Dembele is anxious to earn a place in Barca's starting XI after the recent arrival of Malcom from Bordeaux, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro). To that end, he has ended a post-World Cup holiday prematurely to join his Barca team-mates.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barca Aren't Finished Making Signings Yet

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca Aren't Finished Making Signings Yet

    Xavi Hernández
    via MARCA in English

    Red Hot Lucas Moura Strikes Again for Spurs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Red Hot Lucas Moura Strikes Again for Spurs

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Salah Looks SO Ready for the New Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Salah Looks SO Ready for the New Season

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Barca Confirm Aleix Vidal to Sevilla

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Confirm Aleix Vidal to Sevilla

    FC Barcelona
    via FC Barcelona