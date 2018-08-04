Michael Jordan Says He Supports LeBron James After Donald Trump Ripped Lakers SF

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Basketball legend Michael Jordan voiced his support for LeBron James on Saturday after President Donald Trump posted a critical tweet regarding the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

According to Geoff Bennett of NBC News, Jordan released a statement through a spokesperson that read, "I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

On Friday night, Trump questioned James' intelligence and suggested he preferred Jordan:

Jordan was the latest in a long line of current and former NBA players to rush to LeBron's defense.

Trump's comments came on the heels of an interview CNN's Don Lemon conducted with James on Monday.

James spoke negatively about Trump in the interview and expressed his belief that the president has been divisive: "What I've noticed over the past few months, he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."

LeBron also discussed his I Promise School in the interview, which will provide at-risk children with education in his native Akron, Ohio.

James and Trump have been at odds since last year, when LeBron subtweeted Trump after the president rescinded the 2016-17 NBA champion Golden State Warriors' invitation to the White House:

Jordan's public support for James means arguably the two greatest players in NBA history are putting up a united front.

LeBron is preparing for a new start in L.A., and the three-time NBA champion will look to whittle away the 6-3 championship advantage His Airness currently holds.