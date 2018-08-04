Juventus Transfer News: Paul Pogba Return Rumoured Amid Jose Mourinho Clash

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's latest clash with Jose Mourinho could result in the World Cup winner leaving Manchester United to rejoin former club Juventus. The Bianconeri are reportedly poised to pounce, with Pogba open to a return, per Italian source Tuttosport (h/t Graham Ruthven of Football Whispers via Sky Sports).

Pogba and United boss Mourinho are at odds because the France international midfielder won't end his holiday early ahead of the new Premier League season, according to Tuttosport.

United may face a tough decision regarding Pogba, since this is far from the first time tension has been obvious between Mourinho and the 25-year-old.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Even after Pogba and France had beaten Croatia to win this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, Mourinho was quick to point out more was expected of the midfielder at club level.

During an interview with ESPN (h/t the Guardian's Jamie Jackson), Mourinho put the onus on Pogba: "I don’t think it's about us getting the best out of him. It's about him giving the best he has to give."

The Sun's Pippa Field described how the relationship between the two "has become increasingly strained in recent weeks." This latest incident only added to what has been a trying preseason for Mourinho and United:

There were issues last when Mourinho left United's record signee out of the starting XI for both legs of the UEFA Champions League last 16 meeting with Sevilla. His squad was stunned by the side from La Liga and dumped out of Europe's premier club competition 2-1 on aggregate.

Speculation about Pogba's future at Old Trafford has become a daily occurrence this summer. Recently, Duncan Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) how Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is sounding out clubs about helping his client leave the red half of Manchester.

Juventus and Barcelona are among the clubs on Raiola's call sheet, according to Castles. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has commented on the rumours, per Metro: "Pogba is a great player who is on another team, and we are always very respectful of the players on other teams. We respect the player and the teams they are on."

Pogba has reportedly even chosen the No. 8 shirt at the Camp Nou, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato). Even so, Juve may have the inside track, having helped Pogba become a star after he first left United back in 2012:

Mourinho may decide Pogba is more trouble than he's worth, particularly if Juve can be convinced to help United recoup some of what they spent on the Frenchman two years ago. However, Juventus have splashed the cash already this summer, to the tune of £99.2 million to sign former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Juve's inability to make two big-money signings in the same summer may be a blessing in disguise for United. Pogba has his problems, notably inconsistency at club level, but he remains uniquely gifted.

He has the flair to create chances, the power to break up play and the pace and technique to score goals. Many would agree those are all qualities the Red Devils need if they are going to close the gap on neighbours and Premier League champions Manchester City:

It's up to Mourinho to find a way to work better with his most talented player. Getting the most from Pogba can give this United squad the star power it needs to win major trophies.