Manchester United Transfer News: Benfica Reportedly Open Matteo Darmian Talks

Benfica have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a summer move for defender Matteo Darmian.

The Italian is out of favour at Old Trafford and is not part of manager Jose Mourinho's plans for the new season.

He would prefer to return to Serie A, but he is willing to listen to what Benfica have to offer, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

