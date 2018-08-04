Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Perez's Agent Rubbishes Sporting Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has refuted rumours his client is close to a switch to Sporting CP, telling reporters there has been no contact with the Portuguese club.

Per Sam Wilson of Calciomercato, Corriere dello Sport's Alfredo Pedulla said a deal had been agreed, but when he contacted agent Rodrigo Lovelle, the representative rubbished those reports, saying: "I have never spoken with anyone about Sporting."

Perez has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, with Wilson mentioning Lazio, Fiorentina, Frosinone and Newcastle United as possible destinations.

West Ham United have also been thrown into the mix:

The former Deportivo La Coruna star moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2016 but never made a big impact for the Gunners, spending most of his time on the bench or as a depth option. He returned to Deportivo on loan last year but failed to score at the same rate he did before, limiting his value in the transfer market.

He has no real future with the Gunners, who have invested heavily in the striker position and have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as their top options. If he stays, the 29-year-old will not see many minutes beyond cup matches and the UEFA Europa League.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sporting would be an odd destination, however. The Portuguese club is in massive turmoil, losing a number of high-profile players this summer after their controversial finish to last season.

Bleacher Report's Marcus Alves explained the situation, which included an attack on the players by certain fans and a huge rift between the squad and team owner.

The likes of Rui Patricio and William Carvalho have left the club in a hurry, and right now, players like Perez would likely avoid Sporting rather than join them.

The Spanish ace is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer, but a return to his homeland or a switch to a different Premier League club seems more likely.