Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Join Domagoj Vida Race

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Join Domagoj Vida RaceAugust 4, 2018
Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the race for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and are prepared to offer £25 million for the Croatia international.
New manager Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his defence before the start of the season. However, a deal will only take place if the club can offload either Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck, according to Mark Irwin at The Sun.
Vida has risen to prominence after playing a key role in Croatia's run to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old played in six of Croatia's seven matches in Russia and scored in their quarter-final clash with the hosts.
Arsenal do not lack for central defensive options and have already strengthened this summer by bringing in Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.
However, Laurent Koscielny will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles in May, and Emery is "not convinced by Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding," per Irwin.
Vida would be a better option for Arsenal than Mustafi, according to Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football:
Turkish Football @Turkish_Futbol1
Domagoj Vida to Arsenal? well he is better than Mustafi. Besiktas have confirmed receiving offers for Vida, have not commented on whether Arsenal have made a move but the plan is to sell him to the Premier League before the end of the window
Galatasaray have expressed an interest in signing Mustafi this summer. Arsenal want to sell the German, but if they do not receive an acceptable offer, they will consider a loan, per Fanatik (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan at Sport Witness).
James Benge at the Evening Standard highlighted the difficulty Arsenal may have selling Mustafi:
James Benge @jamesbenge
@AFCTAYFUN Certainly early in the season I would expect him to be 3rd choice, vying for starting role. Challenge with Mustafi is/would be getting back anywhere near what you paid for him, if a decent bid came in Arsenal likely wouldn't be averse to doing business.
Vida has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. Besiktas have reportedly "held informal talks" with the Reds, according to Turkish outlet Milliyet (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness).
However, manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not strengthen his defence further, as shown by Goal's Neil Jones:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Klopp asked if he will strengthen defence this summer. "This summer? No. I'm happy with our players to be honest. I don't see the need. Joe Gomez brings a lot of things that we don't find on the transfer market to be honest." #LFC
Wolverhampton Wanderers are another club who are reportedly interested in Vida. The club have made an offer for the defender, and Besiktas president Fikret Orman is set to fly to England to seal the deal, per Kocaaslan.
Vida is an experienced, physical defender who is strong in the air and looks well suited to the demands of the Premier League.
A move to England before the close of the transfer window looks increasingly likely. However, with so many clubs linked, Arsenal can expect strong competition for his services.
