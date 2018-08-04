Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Join Domagoj Vida Race

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the race for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and are prepared to offer £25 million for the Croatia international.

New manager Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his defence before the start of the season. However, a deal will only take place if the club can offload either Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck, according to Mark Irwin at The Sun.

Vida has risen to prominence after playing a key role in Croatia's run to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old played in six of Croatia's seven matches in Russia and scored in their quarter-final clash with the hosts.

Arsenal do not lack for central defensive options and have already strengthened this summer by bringing in Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

However, Laurent Koscielny will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles in May, and Emery is "not convinced by Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding," per Irwin.

Vida would be a better option for Arsenal than Mustafi, according to Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football:

Galatasaray have expressed an interest in signing Mustafi this summer. Arsenal want to sell the German, but if they do not receive an acceptable offer, they will consider a loan, per Fanatik (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan at Sport Witness).

James Benge at the Evening Standard highlighted the difficulty Arsenal may have selling Mustafi:

Vida has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. Besiktas have reportedly "held informal talks" with the Reds, according to Turkish outlet Milliyet (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness).

However, manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not strengthen his defence further, as shown by Goal's Neil Jones:

Wolverhampton Wanderers are another club who are reportedly interested in Vida. The club have made an offer for the defender, and Besiktas president Fikret Orman is set to fly to England to seal the deal, per Kocaaslan.

Vida is an experienced, physical defender who is strong in the air and looks well suited to the demands of the Premier League.

A move to England before the close of the transfer window looks increasingly likely. However, with so many clubs linked, Arsenal can expect strong competition for his services.