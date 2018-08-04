Neymar, PSG Beat AS Monaco 4-0; Angel Di Maria Scores a Brace

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have their first piece of silverware of the 2018-19 season, as they hammered Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in China.

After a tight start, it was Angel Di Maria who broke the deadlock with a moment of magic, bending a brilliant free-kick home in the 33rd minute of the game. Christopher Nkunku added a second before the break, continuing his impressive pre-season.

In the second half, Timothy Weah extended PSG's advantage and effectively wrapped up the match, while Neymar made his return to action as a late substitute. Di Maria then grabbed his second of the day in stoppage time.

There was also a competitive debut for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Di Maria Still Has Plenty to Offer PSG

With Neymar on the bench and Kylian Mbappe still not ready to feature following his 2018 FIFA World Cup heroics, Di Maria was the senior man in the PSG attack here.

He delivered in the first period, breaking open a game that had been even for long spells. Di Maria fired home from distance, catching Monaco goalkeeper Diego Benaglio off guard with his shot. From that point on, PSG were always in control.

The Argentina international loves coming up against the principality club:

With Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler available to manager Thomas Tuchel, there is an abundance of attacking class at the Parc des Princes.

Di Maria can be frustrating at times and goes through spells in games where his decision-making is errant. But the midfielder can alter a game with one swing of his left foot, and players like that will be valuable throughout the course of the campaign.

Monaco Won't Push PSG in 2018-19 for Ligue 1 Title

While Monaco won the Ligue 1 crown in 2016-17 in spectacular style, this was another indication that the team is a long way short of their big-spending rivals.

Once again they've lost crucial players this summer, with Thomas Lemar joining Atletico Madrid and Fabinho making the move to Liverpool. It was clear the influence of both was missing here, as PSG's trio of Adrien Rabiot, Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti bossed the midfield battle.

In fairness to manager Leonardo Jardim, the team was without some important players, while neither of Monaco's biggest summer signings—Aleksandr Golovin and Willem Geubbels—were in the squad for this encounter.

Journalist Robin Bairner had little sympathy for Monaco, though:

Those hoping for a more competitive Ligue 1 title race would have been disappointed to see Monaco come up short against a PSG side without Neymar starting, nor Mbappe or Cavani. If PSG are to be pressed this season, it will likely come from elsewhere.

Neymar Shows his Class in Late Cameo

The crowd in attendance did have to wait a while to see the world's most expensive player in action, although Neymar did impress in his late cameo.

The supporters were delighted to see the Brazilian in action:

While clearly not up to speed yet following his involvement in the World Cup with Brazil, there were some trademark sparkling moments from Neymar. The PSG No. 10 beat a few markers, carried the ball forward with intent and knitted play together around the final third.

Expect Neymar to play a much more significant role against Caen in PSG's season opener next week.

What's next?

Attention turns to Ligue 1 for both of these sides now. PSG meet Caen at home in their season opener on August 12, while Monaco travel to Nantes a day earlier.