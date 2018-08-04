Neymar, PSG Beat AS Monaco 4-0; Angel Di Maria Scores a Brace

Neymar, PSG Beat AS Monaco 4-0; Angel Di Maria Scores a BraceAugust 4, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain have their first piece of silverware of the 2018-19 season, as they hammered Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in China.
After a tight start, it was Angel Di Maria who broke the deadlock with a moment of magic, bending a brilliant free-kick home in the 33rd minute of the game. Christopher Nkunku added a second before the break, continuing his impressive pre-season.
In the second half, Timothy Weah extended PSG's advantage and effectively wrapped up the match, while Neymar made his return to action as a late substitute. Di Maria then grabbed his second of the day in stoppage time.
There was also a competitive debut for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Di Maria Still Has Plenty to Offer PSG
With Neymar on the bench and Kylian Mbappe still not ready to feature following his 2018 FIFA World Cup heroics, Di Maria was the senior man in the PSG attack here.
He delivered in the first period, breaking open a game that had been even for long spells. Di Maria fired home from distance, catching Monaco goalkeeper Diego Benaglio off guard with his shot. From that point on, PSG were always in control.
The Argentina international loves coming up against the principality club:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
GOAL: PSG 1-0 Monaco Angel Di Maria puts PSG ahead -- He's now scored 4 goals in his last 3 competitive appearances against Monaco Follow the action live -- https://t.co/7Ghy7ejEl8
With Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler available to manager Thomas Tuchel, there is an abundance of attacking class at the Parc des Princes.
Di Maria can be frustrating at times and goes through spells in games where his decision-making is errant. But the midfielder can alter a game with one swing of his left foot, and players like that will be valuable throughout the course of the campaign.
Monaco Won't Push PSG in 2018-19 for Ligue 1 Title
While Monaco won the Ligue 1 crown in 2016-17 in spectacular style, this was another indication that the team is a long way short of their big-spending rivals.
Once again they've lost crucial players this summer, with Thomas Lemar joining Atletico Madrid and Fabinho making the move to Liverpool. It was clear the influence of both was missing here, as PSG's trio of Adrien Rabiot, Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti bossed the midfield battle.
In fairness to manager Leonardo Jardim, the team was without some important players, while neither of Monaco's biggest summer signings—Aleksandr Golovin and Willem Geubbels—were in the squad for this encounter.
Journalist Robin Bairner had little sympathy for Monaco, though:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
#PSG's youth team are humiliating Monaco here. OK, this isn't Jardim's first team, but this is a rout. And now #Neymar has started to warm up.
Those hoping for a more competitive Ligue 1 title race would have been disappointed to see Monaco come up short against a PSG side without Neymar starting, nor Mbappe or Cavani. If PSG are to be pressed this season, it will likely come from elsewhere.
Neymar Shows his Class in Late Cameo
The crowd in attendance did have to wait a while to see the world's most expensive player in action, although Neymar did impress in his late cameo.
The supporters were delighted to see the Brazilian in action:
Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English
75' Here he comes! The Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium roars as @neymarjr replaces !! #TDC2018 #PSGASM 3-0 https://t.co/vnlgTItwdr
World Soccer Talk @worldsoccertalk
NEYMAR enters game. Impressive from @PSG_English that the club went to the effort of having player's names in Chinese on the back of the shirts in their 2018 Trophée des Champions match in Shenzhen #PSG #Ligue1 #PSGMON https://t.co/P3AkfzXaTN
While clearly not up to speed yet following his involvement in the World Cup with Brazil, there were some trademark sparkling moments from Neymar. The PSG No. 10 beat a few markers, carried the ball forward with intent and knitted play together around the final third.
Expect Neymar to play a much more significant role against Caen in PSG's season opener next week.
What's next?
Attention turns to Ligue 1 for both of these sides now. PSG meet Caen at home in their season opener on August 12, while Monaco travel to Nantes a day earlier.
