AC Milan Reportedly Ready to Rival Juventus for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Transfer

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly set to join the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

According to Sportmediaset (h/t Football Italia), having already landed Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain, the San Siro outfit are ready to do more business in this window and pursue one of European football's most coveted players.

Football Italia said that Lazio president Claudio Lotito values Milinkovic-Savic at around €120 million (£107 million), but Milan are still said to be ready to rival the likes of Juventus for the Serb's signature.

Following on from their massive summer spending a year ago, Milan have been busy in the market once again. However, the capture of Milinkovic-Savic would potentially be the biggest coup of all for the Rossoneri.

In 2017-18, the Lazio midfielder was a star in Serie A's most prolific side, as he provided a thrust and incision from central positions. With that in mind, the valuation placed on the player by Lazio is no surprise, nor are the rumours about big clubs being interested in his signature.

The midfielder can do a bit of everything, with these numbers illustrating the attacking and defensive contribution he can bring to a team:

Milinkovic-Savic is at his best when given license to push forward, though, as his physicality and poise on the ball make him such a threat.

The Serb is a sight to behold when carrying the ball. His loping stride in possession takes him away from tracking runners, while those who are close to him struggle to get near the ball because of Milinkovic-Savic's burly frame.

In addition, having netted 12 goals and set up three last season, there tends to be an end product after his trademark surges.

Matteo Bonetti of beIN Sports commented on how well Milinkovic-Savic has developed at Lazio:

While Milan have immense historical pedigree, they currently don't belong in the top tier of teams in Serie A. Last season they finished in sixth place behind Milinkovic-Savic's Lazio outfit.

With that in mind, if Milinkovic-Savic is going to depart, it would be a surprise if he opted for Milan in favour of a team like Juventus, who are in a position to win trophies both domestically and in Europe as well.

Still, time is running out in the window, and Lazio will be hesitant of selling their key player without having the opportunity to bring in a potential replacement. They start the season against Napoli on August 18.