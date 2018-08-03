Johnny Manziel Throws 4 INTs, No TDs in 1st CFL Start; Tiger-Cats Rout Alouettes

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel showed plenty of rust in his first CFL start by going 11-of-20 passing for 104 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions before being removed in the fourth quarter with the Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 41-3.

Anticipation was high for the former Heisman Trophy winner after not playing in a competitive football game since December 27, 2015, with the Cleveland Browns.

Things unraveled quickly for Manziel when his first pass was picked off by Tiger-Cats linebacker Harry Dean:

That was just the beginning of a day that everyone associated with the Alouettes would like to forget. The Tiger-Cats tied a CFL record by scoring 28 points in the first quarter, with 21 of those coming off turnovers.

