Baker Mayfield Talks Buying Browns QB RV in 'All the Way Up' Preview

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As Baker Mayfield adjusts to his new gig as a Cleveland Browns quarterback, the rookie discovered his most important job didn't have anything to do with performing on the field.

In a preview from the next episode of his documentary series All the Way Up, Mayfield noted his one job as a rookie was to find an RV for Browns training camp:

The RV has become a piece of training camp folklore after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported last week Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor are using the vehicle as "a top-secret clubhouse" that is only for quarterbacks. 

Mayfield appears to have found a great mentor in Taylor, but that doesn't mean he won't be required to spend some of the $32.68 million he will receive from his rookie contract. 

