Baker Mayfield Talks Buying Browns QB RV in 'All the Way Up' Preview

Baker Mayfield Talks Buying Browns QB RV in 'All the Way Up' PreviewAugust 3, 2018
As Baker Mayfield adjusts to his new gig as a Cleveland Browns quarterback, the rookie discovered his most important job didn't have anything to do with performing on the field.
In a preview from the next episode of his documentary series All the Way Up, Mayfield noted his one job as a rookie was to find an RV for Browns training camp:
Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield
What happens in the RV stays in the RV...but catch a sneak peak inside on All the Way Up this Sunday at 3pm ET on FOX 🤙🏽 https://t.co/qhl4CCGRXu
The RV has become a piece of training camp folklore after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported last week Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor are using the vehicle as "a top-secret clubhouse" that is only for quarterbacks.
Mayfield appears to have found a great mentor in Taylor, but that doesn't mean he won't be required to spend some of the $32.68 million he will receive from his rookie contract.
