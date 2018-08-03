Conor McGregor Underdog in Opening Odds for Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor opened as the underdog for his lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

Shortly after the fight was announced Friday, McGregor was installed as a +160 underdog (bet $100 to win $160). Nurmagomedov is -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to retain his championship strap.

The fight will be McGregor's (21-3, 18 KOs) first in the UFC since he defeated Eddie Alvarez via second-round knockout in November 2016 to secure the lightweight belt.

He was later stripped of that title in April when Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta and ascended to the lightweight throne.

McGregor's last competitive combat sports action came in August 2017 when he lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via 10th-round TKO.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, has been throttling up the lightweight ranks and is a perfect 26-0 lifetime with eight knockouts to his name.