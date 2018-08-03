John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura and More in WWE News Roundup for Aug. 3

Jack Plunkett/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

John Cena, Nikki Bella Reportedly Vacation Together Amid Breakup Talk

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, photos surfaced on Instagram this week that appeared to show John Cena and Nikki Bella vacationing together in Lake Tahoe recently.

The photos emerged after Bella released a statement saying her relationship with Cena was officially over on the heels of an attempted reconciliation.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy Announced for SummerSlam

Shinsuke Nakamura beat Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank in mere seconds after a low blow, but Hardy will have a shot at revenge at SummerSlam.

WWE announced that Hardy will have a U.S. title rematch at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but one can only imagine that Randy Orton will play some type of role.

Fox Reportedly Considering Airing Additional WWE Programming After SmackDown Deal

SmackDown Live will begin airing on Fox on Oct. 19, 2019, but it may not be WWE's only presence on the network.

Per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Fox may air SmackDown Live pre-shows, as well as major pay-per-view post-shows on FS1.

Free Match of the Day: Naomi vs. Natalya

Naomi entered last year's SummerSlam event as the SmackDown Women's champion after winning the title at WrestleMania 33, but she was defeated by Natalya at SummerSlam 2017 in what was one of the Queen of Harts' crowning achievements.