Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Face Battle with West Ham for Bernard

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly face a battle from Premier League rivals West Ham United for Brazilian winger Bernard.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season. West Ham had initially been put off after being told he wanted a contract worth £200,000 a week.

However, they are ready to renew their interest after discovering he "could be persuaded to lower his wage demands," per Jacob Steinberg at the Guardian.

The 25-year-old is a pacy, technical player who is an attractive prospect as a free agent. He also offers versatility, as he's able to play on either flank or through the middle.

Bernard has also won 14 caps for Brazil. However, his last came at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He was not part of Tite's squad for this summer's tournament in Russia.

Chelsea hardly lack for attacking options and look unlikely to lose any of their forwards in the transfer window.

The Blues club confirmed Pedro has signed a new deal with the club on Friday, via their official website.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is also "very confident" Willian will stay at Stamford Bridge, per Ian Winrow at the Telegraph.

Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has also impressed in pre-season. Sarri has offered his verdict on the 17-year-old, per Liam Twomey at ESPN FC:

A move to West Ham for Bernard may be more likely, although the club have already invested heavily to strengthen their attack.

Felipe Anderson became the club's record signing after arriving from Lazio. The Hammers have also brought in Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham remain confident of completing a deal for Bernard, per Lee Clayton at the Daily Mail:

However, AC Milan are also interested in the Brazilian and have held talks over a possible move, per Kaustubh Pandey at Calciomercato.com.

The Rossoneri have also been active this summer and have already brought in Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus.

A move to AC Milan may prove more tempting for Bernard. It seems as though the Brazilian does not lack of offers as he prepares to make his next move.