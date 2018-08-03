Real Madrid Transfer News: Bigger Role for Borja Mayoral Despite Exit Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Real Madrid's Spanish forward Borja Mayoral (L) kicks the ball next to Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane during a team's training session at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 25, 2018, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly not loan out or sell Borja Mayoral during the coming weeks and will instead hand the talented forward a bigger role as the main backup to Karim Benzema. 

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Real Betis and Deportivo Alaves both approached Los Blancos with proposals but were told he won't be leaving. At the end of last season, Mayoral told Gol (via Goal's Jamie Smith) he planned to leave the club.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arsenal Lose Kolasinac for 8-10 Weeks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Lose Kolasinac for 8-10 Weeks

    Arsenal
    via Arsenal

    Pogba Seduced by Being Iniesta's Barca Successor

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Seduced by Being Iniesta's Barca Successor

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Liverpool Talking Origi Loan with Fenerbahce

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Talking Origi Loan with Fenerbahce

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Lopetegui Hires Assistant

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Lopetegui Hires Assistant

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English