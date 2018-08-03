Real Madrid Transfer News: Bigger Role for Borja Mayoral Despite Exit Rumours

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly not loan out or sell Borja Mayoral during the coming weeks and will instead hand the talented forward a bigger role as the main backup to Karim Benzema.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Real Betis and Deportivo Alaves both approached Los Blancos with proposals but were told he won't be leaving. At the end of last season, Mayoral told Gol (via Goal's Jamie Smith) he planned to leave the club.

