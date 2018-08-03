Dave Roberts: Julio Urias Could Return September 1 from Shoulder Surgery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

One potential reason the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't do much to address their bullpen during Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline is that they hope to get Julio Urias back soon. 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio (via MLB Network's Jon Morosi) that Urias could return on Sept. 1 and serve as a multi-inning reliever before going back into the rotation next season. 

Urias, who was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in MLB by ESPN.com's Keith Law prior to the 2016 season, hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since May 20, 2017. 

Team president Andrew Friedman told reporters that Urias felt a "tugging" in his shoulder during a June 2017 start at Triple-A, at which point it was determined surgery was required. The team announced that Urias underwent capsule surgery on his left shoulder that month. The estimated recovery time was 12-14 months.

During the 2016 season, Urias showed tremendous potential with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 innings. He will turn 22 on Aug. 12. 

The Dodgers bullpen ranks 11th in MLB with a 3.75 ERA, but it's also a depleted group with Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields and reliever-turned-starter Ross Stripling on the disabled list. 

Related

    Joe Buck to Stay at Fox with 3-Year Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Joe Buck to Stay at Fox with 3-Year Extension

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Indians Activate Miller, DFA McAllister

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians Activate Miller, DFA McAllister

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Lawsuit Against Late Jose Fernandez Is Settled

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Lawsuit Against Late Jose Fernandez Is Settled

    Linda Trischitta
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Will the NL MVP Be a Pitcher This Year?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Will the NL MVP Be a Pitcher This Year?

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk