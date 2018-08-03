Dave Roberts: Julio Urias Could Return September 1 from Shoulder Surgery

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

One potential reason the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't do much to address their bullpen during Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline is that they hope to get Julio Urias back soon.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio (via MLB Network's Jon Morosi) that Urias could return on Sept. 1 and serve as a multi-inning reliever before going back into the rotation next season.

Urias, who was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in MLB by ESPN.com's Keith Law prior to the 2016 season, hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since May 20, 2017.

Team president Andrew Friedman told reporters that Urias felt a "tugging" in his shoulder during a June 2017 start at Triple-A, at which point it was determined surgery was required. The team announced that Urias underwent capsule surgery on his left shoulder that month. The estimated recovery time was 12-14 months.

During the 2016 season, Urias showed tremendous potential with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 innings. He will turn 22 on Aug. 12.

The Dodgers bullpen ranks 11th in MLB with a 3.75 ERA, but it's also a depleted group with Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields and reliever-turned-starter Ross Stripling on the disabled list.