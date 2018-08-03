Tottenham Transfer News: Steve Bruce Tells Spurs to Up Jack Grealish Offer

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been told they are "nowhere near" Aston Villa's valuation of midfielder Jack Grealish by manager Steve Bruce.

Spurs have been linked with a summer move for the 22-year-old midfielder, and Bruce has offered an update on the current situation, per the Guardian.

"At the moment, Spurs haven't got anywhere near what the owners want to even consider, so there's not a discussion to be had," he said. "I don't think we've had a formal bid. The one thing that the owners have made pretty clear is no one is for sale. We don't want to lose our best players."

Aston Villa narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League last season. They finished the season in fourth but lost the Championship play-off final to Fulham.

The club's financial difficulties were subsequently revealed, and they were said to need to raise £40 million to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, per Sky Sports News.

Aston Villa have since confirmed they have received "significant investment capital" from NSWE, per the club's official website.

The investment will have eased the pressure to sell players, and Grealish remains one of their biggest assets.

The 22-year-old has become a key part of the Aston Villa side and has huge potential. He's an energetic presence in midfield and contributed three goals and six assists last term.

WhoScored.com showed how influential he was in the Championship:

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has a strong record in bringing through young players, and a move to north London looks a good option for the midfielder.

The club have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, per Alex Crook at the Daily Star.

Pochettino has yet to add to his squad in the transfer window. He has offered his explanation as to the club's lack of transfer activity, per Ben Pearce at ESPC FC:

Time is running out for Spurs to add to their squad before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, August 9.

Aston Villa will be desperate to keep hold of Grealish as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League. Bruce has made it clear he does not want to lose his talented youngster, which means Spurs may have to splash out if they want to bring him to north London.