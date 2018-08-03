Jerry Jones Jr. Involved in Car Crash After Dinner with NFL Owners

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Jerry Jones Jr. was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in Malibu, California, after having dinner with his father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision:

There was no official word on potential injuries, but per TMZ Sports, Jones was able to walk away from the crash.

Both vehicles, however, suffered significant damage. Neither alcohol nor drugs are reportedly believed to have been involved.

Jones, 48, also serves as the team's chief sales and marketing officer. He played a key role in designing AT&T Stadium as well as the Cowboys' training complex in Frisco, Texas, according to Dallas' official website.

Jerry Jr. is the youngest of the Cowboys owner's three children. Stephen (chief operating officer), 54, and Charlotte (chief brand officer), 52, also hold roles within the organization.