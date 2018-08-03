Arsenal Transfer News: Besiktas Reportedly Lose Interest in David Ospina

Besiktas have reportedly been put off a move for Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina by the 29-year-old's wage demands.

The Turkish side have agreed a loan deal with the Gunners, but the proposed move has hit a problem with Ospina demanding €4 million (£3.5 million) a season, per Fanatik (h/t Sport Witness' Nihat Emre Kocaaslan).

Besiktas are only willing to pay €2 million (£1.7 million), and Ospina is unwilling to take a pay cut to join the Turkish side.

Ospina looks unlikely to see much game time at Arsenal next season following the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

The move means that Ospina has been pushed even further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Leno and Petr Cech are expected to battle it out for the No. 1 spot with Ospina relegated to third choice.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is willing to allow Ospina to leave this summer, according to James Benge at the Evening Standard.

Besiktas are after a replacement for Fabri who has joined Fulham. They are also interested in Bursaspor's Harun Tekin and Liverpool's Simon Mignolet, per Turkish Football:

The Turkish side have made contact with Mignolet over a possible move, per Sky Sports News. The Belgian faces stiff competition for a place at Anfield after the club brought in Alisson from Roma.

Ospina's agent, Lucas Jaramillo, has said Ospina would like to move to Boca Juniors but that such a move is "not economically possible," per Mattias Karen at ESPN FC.

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal from Nice in 2014 but has never managed to cement a regular place in the side.

He is an experienced international and was part of Colombia's team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Jose Pekerman's side made it to the last 16 before being knocked out of the tournament on penalties to England.

Ospina looks as though he will need to leave Arsenal if he is to avoid another frustrating season spent largely on the bench. Whether he can find a club who can offer him game time and meet his demands remains to be seen.

