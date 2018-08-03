Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Deem Daniele Rugani 'Unsellable'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly deem Chelsea transfer target Daniele Rugani "unsellable" after sending Mattia Caldara to AC Milan in the deal for Leonardo Bonucci.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calcio Mercato's Kaustubh Pandey), Rugani came close to completing a move to the Blues, but the Bianconeri have now taken him off the market completely.

Transfer Market Web (h/t the Express' James Benson) previously reported Rugani had reservations about joining Chelsea.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Rugani entered the summer as one of two talented young defenders in the Juventus squad, and as Caldara had yet to feature for the Bianconeri, the former Empoli man was seen as the more likely to be sold. But Milan secured Caldara in the swap deal for Bonucci, leaving Rugani as the Old Lady's only established centre-back under 30.

While rumours have persisted throughout the summer, both Juventus and Rugani maintained they wanted their partnership to continue.

Earlier this month, his agent specified there was no desire for a split, per Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London:

"Rugani to Chelsea? I'm happy for Sarri because no one thought he could get there and now here he is coaching Chelsea. It's a great victory for everyone, even for Napoli it was crucial. Then, given how highly he rates Rugani, everyone thinks he can follow him to Chelsea.

"However, it must be remembered that Juventus also didn't accept any negotiations in the past, neither with Napoli nor with any other team, and they've always shown willingness to keep the player. That will hasn't changed.

"Rugani himself hasn't expressed willingness to go elsewhere, but it must also be said that if there's an offer, it'll be listened to because there's respect in football."

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

The 24-year-old broke through at Empoli under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, explaining the many links. He has steadily grown in Turin, with each campaign bringing more playing time. Last year, he started 22 matches in Serie A, but he wasn't a primary option in the UEFA Champions League.

Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli aren't getting any younger, however, and Rugani is expected to take another step forward in the coming campaign. With Caldara now at the San Siro, there will be even more opportunities for Rugani, who is unlikely to leave the club at this stage.