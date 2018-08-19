Bloodied Seth Rollins Beats Dolph Ziggler, Wins IC Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins recaptured the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday night by virtue of his victory over Dolph Ziggler.

Dean Ambrose served his purpose, as he neutralized Drew McIntyre on the outside with Dirty Deeds. That allowed Rollins to have a fair fight against Ziggler.

Rollins caught Ziggler with a superkick, which set up the Stomp for the win:

Both wrestlers received massive praise for their work in SummerSlam's opener:

Ziggler shocked the WWE Universe two months ago when he beat Rollins for the title on Raw the night after Money in the Bank to become a six-time champion.

The Showoff benefited from McIntyre's aid, and that continued to be a theme in the subsequent weeks.

After McIntyre helped Ziggler retain the title via a disqualification loss on Raw, general manager Kurt Angle booked The Architect against The Showoff in a 30-minute Iron Man match at Extreme Rules on July 15.

McIntyre subsequently beat Rollins in a singles match on Raw to earn the right to be in Ziggler's corner during that championship bout.

The Scotsman was directly responsible for several falls on Ziggler's behalf at Extreme Rules, and he played a significant role in the finish.

After Angle announced the contest would go to overtime, McIntyre resurfaced after the referee had sent him back to the locker room, and Ziggler took advantage of the distraction to beat Rollins in dramatic fashion.

Based on the manner in which The Architect was robbed of the win, Angle felt he deserved another crack at Ziggler and the IC title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The odds were evened on the go-home episode of Raw before SummerSlam when Ambrose returned from an eight-month absence and was announced as Rollins' cornerman for the pay-per-view.

While the Intercontinental Championship was on the back burner for several years, it has seemingly returned to relevancy ever since The Miz made it his mission to restore the prestige.

Rollins beat The Miz and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat for the title at WrestleMania 34, and he kept the positive momentum going by having fantastic matches on a nightly basis.

Ziggler is cut from the same cloth as Rollins, and the importance of the IC title didn't drop off once he won it either.

Sunday's bout had a big-fight feel, and there was a major spotlight on the Intercontinental Championship with two of the best in-ring workers in the company vying for it.

Now that Rollins has the title around his waist again, Raw should receive a boost on a weekly basis assuming he goes back to issuing open challenges for the strap.

