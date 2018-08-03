Chelsea Transfer News: Gonzalo Higuain Explains Blues Snub, AC Milan Move

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

New AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has revealed he had "differences" with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during his time in Turin, and he picked the Rossoneri over Premier League giants Chelsea because only Blues manager Maurizio Sarri seemed to want him at the club.

"The esteem I have for Sarri is great, but the only person who wanted me at Chelsea was him.

"Instead, here at Milan, everyone wanted me, and this is the most beautiful thing you can hear as a player, that feeling that they really want you. This is why I made my choice to come here.

"I worked alongside Allegri for a couple of years. We had differences, but that did not result in me coming here, just the motivation Milan showed me."

Higuain was part of the complex deal that brought Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus, with the Argentinian moving in the opposite direction alongside Mattia Caldara.

The former Atalanta man joined Milan on a permanent basis, whereas Higuain completed a loan move, with the Rossoneri holding an option to make the deal permanent.

The transfer didn't come as a huge surprise following Juventus' deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international will be the club's main striker moving forward, effectively replacing Higuain, who had to be moved to balance the books.

Higuain played under Sarri at Napoli and enjoyed his best years during that spell, tying Serie A's single-season scoring record before securing a move to Turin. A reunion in west London could have been highly productive, and the Blues have a need for an ace striker.

Alvaro Morata was hardly a success last year, and while Michy Batshuayi has bags of potential, he has yet to prove he can consistently lead the line for a club of Chelsea's calibre. Sarri's predecessor Antonio Conte didn't seem to rate the Belgian, and Sarri's attempt to sign Higuain is another bad sign for Batshuayi.

The Premier League's transfer window will shut early this year, with the deadline coming at August 9. If the Blues want to add to their options, they'll have to hurry.