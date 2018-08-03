Chelsea Transfer News: Gonzalo Higuain Explains Blues Snub, AC Milan Move

August 3, 2018

Juventus' forward from Argentina Gonzalo Higuain applauds fans during the trophy ceremony following the Italian Serie A last football match of the season Juventus versus Verona, on May 19, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus won their 34th Serie A title (scudetto) and seventh in succession. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

New AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has revealed he had "differences" with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during his time in Turin, and he picked the Rossoneri over Premier League giants Chelsea because only Blues manager Maurizio Sarri seemed to want him at the club.

As reported by beIN Sports, the former Napoli and Real Madrid forward made the comments during his introduction at his new club:

"The esteem I have for Sarri is great, but the only person who wanted me at Chelsea was him.

"Instead, here at Milan, everyone wanted me, and this is the most beautiful thing you can hear as a player, that feeling that they really want you. This is why I made my choice to come here.

"I worked alongside Allegri for a couple of years. We had differences, but that did not result in me coming here, just the motivation Milan showed me."

Higuain was part of the complex deal that brought Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus, with the Argentinian moving in the opposite direction alongside Mattia Caldara.

CARSON, CA - JULY 25: Leonardo Bonucci of AC Milan during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between AC Milan and Manchester United at StubHub Center on July 25, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The former Atalanta man joined Milan on a permanent basis, whereas Higuain completed a loan move, with the Rossoneri holding an option to make the deal permanent.

The transfer didn't come as a huge surprise following Juventus' deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international will be the club's main striker moving forward, effectively replacing Higuain, who had to be moved to balance the books.

According to Italian football expert Adam Digby, it's a great deal for Milan as they are getting a proven goalscorer:

Higuain played under Sarri at Napoli and enjoyed his best years during that spell, tying Serie A's single-season scoring record before securing a move to Turin. A reunion in west London could have been highly productive, and the Blues have a need for an ace striker.

Alvaro Morata was hardly a success last year, and while Michy Batshuayi has bags of potential, he has yet to prove he can consistently lead the line for a club of Chelsea's calibre. Sarri's predecessor Antonio Conte didn't seem to rate the Belgian, and Sarri's attempt to sign Higuain is another bad sign for Batshuayi.

The Premier League's transfer window will shut early this year, with the deadline coming at August 9. If the Blues want to add to their options, they'll have to hurry.

   

