Las Vegas Aces Have 24 Hours of Travel Time, Layovers Before Game vs. Mystics

David Becker/Getty Images

If the Las Vegas Aces come out sluggish in their WNBA game against the Washington Mystics on Friday night, they'd have a legitimate excuse for doing so.

Not only did the team have to make a cross-country flight from Vegas to the nation's capital, but it had to endure a rather lengthy delay. As in a 24-hour delay.

The Aces (12-14) are coming off a 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Now, they will have to play a road game against a 15-11 playoff contender after having its preparation affected by serious travel issues. That certainly won't make Las Vegas' postseason push any easier; the 34-game regular season ends August 19.