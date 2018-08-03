Las Vegas Aces Have 24 Hours of Travel Time, Layovers Before Game vs. Mystics

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces runs on the court during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 15, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

If the Las Vegas Aces come out sluggish in their WNBA game against the Washington Mystics on Friday night, they'd have a legitimate excuse for doing so.

Not only did the team have to make a cross-country flight from Vegas to the nation's capital, but it had to endure a rather lengthy delay. As in a 24-hour delay.

The Aces (12-14) are coming off a 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Now, they will have to play a road game against a 15-11 playoff contender after having its preparation affected by serious travel issues. That certainly won't make Las Vegas' postseason push any easier; the 34-game regular season ends August 19. 

