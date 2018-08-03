Las Vegas Aces Have 24 Hours of Travel Time, Layovers Before Game vs. Mystics

Las Vegas Aces Have 24 Hours of Travel Time, Layovers Before Game vs. MysticsAugust 3, 2018
If the Las Vegas Aces come out sluggish in their WNBA game against the Washington Mystics on Friday night, they'd have a legitimate excuse for doing so.
Not only did the team have to make a cross-country flight from Vegas to the nation's capital, but it had to endure a rather lengthy delay. As in a 24-hour delay.
A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22
Been at the airport for 6 hours...flight cancelled ...woo chile this flying commercial is something else 😒
A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22
Then you want us to land at 1pm and play at 7pm ....uhhhh that’s not healthy
A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22
Like we have really been here at the airport since 11am and it is now almost 6 pm.....and we are expected to play at a high level tomorrow ...
Carolyn Swords @CarolynSwords
ELEVEN HOURS to tip-off, 2.5 hrs til Flight departs Dallas for DC #overbooked https://t.co/t1TDhS1xCJ
Carolyn Swords @CarolynSwords
We can’t control the weather, but league can control whether or not player health will be put at risk tomorrow. Delays, cancelations & now taking a red-eye to get to DC @ 1pm. Aces will have been traveling for 24 hrs by the time we land. It takes less time to get to Sydney, AUS
Kayla McBride @kaymac_2123
No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food. Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags...and you want us to play? Oh ok.
A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22
Good news: found the part....bad news: IT DIDNT WORK bahhahhahahahaahahahahahahahahhahahaHELPUShahahahahahaha https://t.co/YWYg1e2m02
The Aces (12-14) are coming off a 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Now, they will have to play a road game against a 15-11 playoff contender after having its preparation affected by serious travel issues. That certainly won't make Las Vegas' postseason push any easier; the 34-game regular season ends August 19.
