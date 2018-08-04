Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid continue their 2018 International Champions Cup campaign against Serie A champions Juventus at the FedExField, Landover, Maryland on Saturday.

The match comes after a summer which has seen Cristiano Ronaldo swap Real Madrid for Juventus. The Portuguese star is not part of his new club's U.S. tour due to his 2018 FIFA World Cup exploits.

Juventus are slightly ahead of Real Madrid in their pre-season preparations. The game represents their final friendly before they open up their title defence at Chievo on Saturday, August 18.

Massimiliano Allegri's side began with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. They then needed penalties to beat Benfica after a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid go into the game after losing 2-1 to Manchester United. After taking on Juventus they will conclude their campaign against Roma on Tuesday.

Read on for details on how to catch all the action, followed by a preview of the match between the two European giants.

Date: Saturday, August 4

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET/23:05 p.m. BST

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Preview

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is likely to pick a stronger team to the one which started against Manchester United.

Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Toni Kroos could all start as the Spanish giants look to step up their preparations for the new season.

Lopetegui will also want more from Gareth Bale after he made little impression against the Red Devils. The Real Madrid boss said the Welshman can make up for the loss of Ronaldo:

Isco is another player who could be set for a key role under Lopetegui. The 26-year-old has spoken about how important Lopetegui has been for his career, as shown by Omnisport:

The Spain international's versatility and skill on the ball make him a dangerous opponent. He was one of La Roja's brighter performers at the World Cup and could cause Juventus all sorts of problems.

The Old Lady are yet to taste defeat at the International Champions Cup, but this game looks to be their toughest test so far.

Allegri's side have had an eventful summer with Ronaldo's arrival. They have also seen Leonardo Bonucci return from AC Milan with striker Gonzalo Higuain going the other way. Defender Mattia Caldara has also joined the Rossoneri.

One of the stars of their American tour has been 21-year-old striker Andrea Favilli who has three goals in two games. However, his future lies away from Turin, according to football writer David Amoyal:

Juventus are without many of their key attackers for their pre-season tour. Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic are all absent, but they can look to playmaker Miralem Pjanic for inspiration.

The 28-year-old has been showing off his skills during the tour, as shown by Juventus:

With two games completed already Juventus may be the sharper of the two teams. The club's transfer activity this summer suggests their priority is to take Real Madrid UEFA Champions League crown next season, and a win on Saturday would serve notice of their intent.